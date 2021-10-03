CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

October 2nd Buffalo Recap: Buffalo wins big to improve to 8-1. YIR: Dahian Santos

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects. Buffalo- The Bisons improve to 8-1 in the Final stretch portion of the season; unfortunately, Durham won again to clinch the Final Stretch crown or title. A Durham loss and Buffalo win would tie the club’s record at 9-1; however, Durham wins the tiebreaker with a better regular-season record. Regardless, a great season for Buffalo. They won the Northeast crown, their first division title in 16 years. After hosting the Toronto Blue Jays there are no other fans more worthy of winning a championship than Buffalo fans.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

Biggest Contract Busts in MLB History

A contract bust in baseball is fundamentally different than those in other major sports. On the one hand, there's no salary cap, so a bad contract or two won't necessarily cripple a team's ability to...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Brett Gardner’s 10-word message about his future with Yankees after wild-card game loss to Red Sox

The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler White
Person
Gregory Polanco
Person
Wilfredo Tovar
Person
Ryan Borucki
Person
Jacob Waguespack
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Mason Williams
Person
Mark Payton
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuela#Buffalo Recap Buffalo#Yir#Join Jays#The Toronto Blue Jays#Herd#Mets#Bison#Buffalo Blue Jays#Starter Logue#W Logue
FanSided

Red Sox: Three players whose futures are doomed in Boston

These players may be in the final weeks of their Red Sox tenure. While the playoff push is in full swing and the Red Sox are fighting for their postseason lives, it’s hard to not start looking toward the future. I don’t like to get the cart ahead of the horse but things are so up in the air right now with this squad it feels like we almost have to start looking at 2022, even if it’s off in the distance.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

WATCH: J.D. Martinez swats longest home run of Red Sox career

The reeling Boston Red Sox needed a big hit to open Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, and slugger J.D. Martinez was ripe for the opportunity. Martinez connected on an 85 mph changeup on a 2-1 count for a solo home run to straightaway center field off Orioles starter Zac Lowther, a blast which gave Boston a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

‘You have to have no bias’: The underdog White Sox present betting fans a test of heart vs. head

The Chicago White Sox have been good to loyal fan Justin Salgado this year, and not just because they easily won their division. The 25-year-old from Schererville made a preseason bet on Lance Lynn to win this year’s Cy Young Award, given to each league’s most outstanding pitcher. With Lynn dominant in midsummer, Salgado had a chance to cash in early and he took it, winning $800 on his $100 ...
NFL
MLB

Future 'very bright' for disappointed Mariners

SEATTLE -- The Mariners took their postseason pursuit all the way to the very end, emerging as arguably the Majors’ biggest surprise team this season while rallying a community of fans that have been so starved for success in the midst of a seemingly endless playoff drought. Though their streak...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy