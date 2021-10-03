October 2nd Buffalo Recap: Buffalo wins big to improve to 8-1. YIR: Dahian Santos
Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap and Year in Review Of The System’s Prospects. Buffalo- The Bisons improve to 8-1 in the Final stretch portion of the season; unfortunately, Durham won again to clinch the Final Stretch crown or title. A Durham loss and Buffalo win would tie the club’s record at 9-1; however, Durham wins the tiebreaker with a better regular-season record. Regardless, a great season for Buffalo. They won the Northeast crown, their first division title in 16 years. After hosting the Toronto Blue Jays there are no other fans more worthy of winning a championship than Buffalo fans.www.yardbarker.com
