Environment

Rain Continues Sunday

By Hannah Strong
wdrb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday brought the arrival of rain, but this is just the beginning of a rainy forecast. Keep in mind as we talk about the rain, having a rain chance every day does not mean you will see rain every day. Most of the rain this week will be pretty light, so don't expect significant downpours all week either.

Related
klif.com

Dangerous Weather Likely Tonight

UPDATE: #TXWX NWS Surface Map for 1PM: Classic setup, with two surface lows, dryline and cold front. Ingredients all coming together for classic severe wx outbreak, nearing DFW area btwn 6 & 10 PM. Large hail, 60-70 mph winds, isolated tornadoes. Check w/ WBAP 820 and @BradBartonDFW. DFW is in...
DALLAS, TX
WZZM 13

NWS: Severe weather may be coming to West Michigan Monday

The National Weather Service says severe storms are possible in West Michigan on Monday. According to the NWS, storms are most likely to occur in the late afternoon west of US-131. Storms are most likely to hit areas east of US-131 into the evening and overnight hours. Storms that become...
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Potential For Severe Weather Coming On Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a warm and quiet weekend, Chicagoland is facing the possibility of severe weather on Monday. Storms are likely to develop in the afternoon and could become severe. The main threats are winds, hail and the potential for tornadoes. The window for severe storms appears to be as early as noon, but more likely between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and diminishing after that. Game 4 of White-Sox Astros playoff series is scheduled for Monday afternoon. Cooler temperatures arrive later this week, with scattered showers Thursday and Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
WMUR.com

Video: Cloudy skies continue Sunday

Mostly cloudy skies persist through Sunday with cooler temperatures. We'll see some sun and get the warmer temperatures back Monday and it continues to be warmer than average all next week. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with only a very small chance of a sprinkle or shower. Temperatures reach either...
ENVIRONMENT
KMBC.com

Rain showers to move in Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More widespread rain showers will likely move in after 8 p.m. Sunday. The rain will continue into the overnight hours. There could be a few light rain showers Monday morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Rains continue through foothills

Area drenched all week; October is already above normal rainfall. FOOTHILLS—An unusual cloud seen by residents on Tuesday may have been a sign of how the rest of the week was going to go weather-wise. This week has brought above normal rain, including an official 3.27 inches in Tryon Monday...
TRYON, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: A Comfortable Sunday Gives Way To Warm Monday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another very comfortable night is in play for the area. Generally, we’ll be looking at clear skies with most of our temperatures dipping into the 50s again. The bright and warm weather will continue Monday. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Temperatures will also run well above average for most of this week. Fall-like temperatures return for the weekend, though. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain chances during the traditional workweek will be more of an isolated occurrence. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center While we could see a stray shower Tuesday afternoon and Friday afternoon, the best chance for rain this week comes Saturday. In short, this week has a little “something” for most everyone. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

