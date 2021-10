Have you ever been in a situation where you want to sleep but have no place to go? In some instances, you may find that your car may be your only option. However, if you have never had to sleep in your car, you may be concerned about the car safety aspect of it. You might also be questioning whether or not you are violating any laws. Brace yourself as we explore the ins and outs of sleeping in your car in the following discussion.

