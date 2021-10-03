The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 274: Digging Deep

Indie pop act Kate Brunotts shares her self-produced single "ALL THE VOICES IN MY HEAD" which dives into the concept of self-acceptance in the digital sphere amidst the information overload. She delivers a melancholic and somewhat weary performance as she runs through the gamut of emotions that come with being on social media these days. From the negative comments, random trolls, and whatnot, Brunotts akin these elements to being voices in her head, and the only way to balance things is out is by finding a balance between the good and bad. The self-produced record is as ominous as they come and it's ripe with moody strings, cinematic violin strings, and ominous-sounding stacked harmonies that pepper the punchy drum grooves and mild bassline.

