The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 274: Digging Deep
Following defeat to Derby in midweek, Reading bounced back with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon. The Tilehurst End Podcast is back to discuss victory in the Welsh capital, with Olly Allen being joined by Adam Jones and Ben Thomas. There’s praise for Veljko Paunovic, praise for the impact of the summer signings and, er... constructive criticism for George Puscas. Plus, the boys answer your questions in the mailbag, get the latest from STAR in newsbites and take a brief glance ahead to home fixtures against Barnsley and Blackpool after the international break.thetilehurstend.sbnation.com
