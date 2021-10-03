CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 274: Digging Deep

By Olly_Allen
SB Nation
 6 days ago

Following defeat to Derby in midweek, Reading bounced back with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon. The Tilehurst End Podcast is back to discuss victory in the Welsh capital, with Olly Allen being joined by Adam Jones and Ben Thomas. There’s praise for Veljko Paunovic, praise for the impact of the summer signings and, er... constructive criticism for George Puscas. Plus, the boys answer your questions in the mailbag, get the latest from STAR in newsbites and take a brief glance ahead to home fixtures against Barnsley and Blackpool after the international break.

thetilehurstend.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
theleafsnation.com

The Leafs Nation Radio Podcast: Episode 4

The Leafs Nation Radio Podcast is back with our 4th episode!. In this week’s podcast, Caroline is joined by Mer and Nick B. to discuss a number of topics, one being the Leafs ‘All or Nothing’ series. We also chat lots about Kurtis Gabriel and who he is on and...
NHL
chatsports.com

Norse Code Podcast Episode 390: Spiritually Correct

My piece on the Vikings offensive line against the Browns. Here’s the bonus material that goes over the history of the podcast and our relationship to football and the Vikings. Follow us on Twitter. To listen to more, this is the link to that iTunes feed. If you can’t for...
NFL
NBC Sports

Playmakers podcast episode three is coming Friday

Friday means a new episode of the Playmakers podcast. But only for those who have preordered the Playmakers book. As an incentive to get folks to buy now something that doesn’t come out for nearly five and a half months, we created the Playmakers podcast. It’s 30-40 minutes per week on the latest news and information and developments in the NFL, with answers to specific questions.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 1: Danny Kelly

It’s finally here, and we couldn’t have asked for a better debut. Danny Kelly, the legendary former managing editor of this site and current lead NFL writer for The Ringer, visits the Cigar Lounge to share his wisdom. Many of you read the Cigar Thoughts column here every week and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jones
goombastomp.com

A Winner Is You Podcast Episode 23: Days Gone

Please don’t hate us for our brief hiatus, this game is just suuuper long! We decided to do a deep dive on a game that has been itching away at us since its less-than-earth-shattering release back in 2019 – Bend Studio’s Days Gone. That’s right, we went full on backlog busting with this one!
VIDEO GAMES
GIZORAMA

Official PlayStation Podcast Episode 412: Far and Away

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or RSS, or download here. This week we interview Sebastien Nadeau, Co-founder and Head of Technology at Breaking Walls on Away: The Survival Series, and share games we almost missed out on. Stuff We Talked About. Far Cry 6. JETT: The Far Shore. Horizon...
VIDEO GAMES
starsandstripesfc.com

SSFC Podcast, Episode 62: Reviewing the USMNT roster

The USMNT roster is here for World Cup qualifying, and it’s time to react to it on Episode 62. The roster was released this morning, and we go through it to highlight who Gregg Berhalter called in and who was not included. There were several players who were included on...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

UTD Podcast: Sir Alex's unmissable episode

The United legend said he knew that supporters did not mean to offend him by singing the song, which includes a disparaging joke about Koreans eating dog meat. But he said he wanted to educate fans about why the words are hurtful to him and his compatriots. Park was a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tilehurst#Welsh#Zcz Films#Acast#Patreon#Facebook
antiMUSIC

Metallica Cover Blacklist Project On New Podcast Episode

Metallica have shared the 7th installment of their special podcast celebrating the anniversary of The Black Album and the episode takes a closer llok at The Metallica Blacklist. The special project was released as part of the anniversary reissue of The Black album and features a wealth of music stars...
MUSIC
oswegocountynewsnow.com

The Heave Away Podcast Episode 2: "New Faces"

Your browser does not support the audio element. This week on the Heave Away Podcast, hosts Ben Grieco and Matt Watling talk about this year's recruiting class for the Oswego State men's hockey team. Six new players are joining the squad, with one true freshman and five transfers from Division I programs.
OSWEGO, NY
newyorkredbulls.com

PODCAST | Red Bulls Weekly, Episode 31

On this week's episode of Red Bulls Weekly, midfielder Caden Clark chats with Matt Harmon and Connor Lade about his 2021 season, the top goals he has scored in New York, and about his transfer to Red Bull Leipzig after this season.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Sports
earmilk.com

Kate Brunotts digs deep in "ALL THE VOICES IN MY HEAD"

Indie pop act Kate Brunotts shares her self-produced single "ALL THE VOICES IN MY HEAD" which dives into the concept of self-acceptance in the digital sphere amidst the information overload. She delivers a melancholic and somewhat weary performance as she runs through the gamut of emotions that come with being on social media these days. From the negative comments, random trolls, and whatnot, Brunotts akin these elements to being voices in her head, and the only way to balance things is out is by finding a balance between the good and bad. The self-produced record is as ominous as they come and it's ripe with moody strings, cinematic violin strings, and ominous-sounding stacked harmonies that pepper the punchy drum grooves and mild bassline.
MUSIC
earmilk.com

Gio Franklin digs deep to "Fly Away"

Emerging rapper Gio Franklin is a man who wears many hats, from rapping, acting, and sports but alas music is his first love. In his single "Fly Away" he delivers a somber and heartfelt tale of love gone sour as he realized that people who he thought were his friends turned their backs on him. Bolstered by the melancholic piano chords and booming trap drum groove, Franklin displays his prowess as a songwriter and arranger, fusing vivid raps with earworm melodic runs that linger on after you stopped listening. The record is quite relatable and will appeal to people that are going through similar situations in these crazy times we live in.
CELEBRITIES
SB Nation

Wheeler Dealer Radio: On the Rebound

Tottenham Hotspur had a must win game against Villa and lo and behold they won it. We break down a surprisingly enjoyable match before the international break sinks in, whereupon the discussion invariably turns to how international football is terrible and Giovani Lo Celso will never get a run in the team ever again. There’s a good Skippbjerg midfield discussion along with ruminations on Tanguy Ndombele’s best position.
SPORTS
theretronetwork.com

WIZARDS The Podcast Guide To Comics | Episode 42

Michael & Steven return to the show in time to talk the debut of Alex Ross, Casting Call for a 90’s Spider-Man movie, Marvel buying Malibu comics and more!. Just for you! $5 off Boston Scall Co. caps, courtesy of Michael!
COMICS
IndieWire

‘Ted Lasso’ Review: Season 2 Finale Brings a Stellar Season Full Circle — and Teases Trouble Next Year

[Editor’s Note: The following review contains spoilers for “Ted Lasso” Season 2, Episode 12, “Inverting the Pyramid of Success.”] After all those ties to start the season, it took one more for Richmond AFC to make its way back into the Premier League. Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández) made up for the opening episode’s mascot manslaughter by kicking the game-tying goal in the finale (without harming the club’s new pupper, Macy Grayhound); Jamie Tartt (Phil Dunster), whose selfish tendencies left him off the pitch to start the season, learned when to turn on the star power and when to step aside for...
TV SERIES
SB Nation

The Daily Hilario: Contributor Search Update

Thanks to everyone who sent me an email — literally dozens! — it made me happy to see that much interest. And like the proverbial “good problem” to have when the squad is fully fit, there were some difficult choices to make. Unfortunately, I do not have the budget to officially make everyone a contributor. I’ve replied to a few of you; please check your emails (i.e. don’t be like me and ignore your email account for days on the regular).
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Steph Houghton: “The Manchester Derby means absolutely everything,”

Let’s dive in- “The Manchester Derby means absolutely everything,” she said. “Since United came into the league and in football in general, it’s the most special fixture to look out for in the calendar. “There’s always added spice when you play your local rivals and they haven’t beaten us so...
CELEBRITIES
SB Nation

Martial, Midfield, and Mashed Potatoes

Nathan and Pauly venture on without their fearless leader Colin, discussing all things Manchester United after a week that consisted of a much needed 3 points in the Champions League against Villarreal and a disappointing 1-1 draw with Everton. Be sure to like, share, and subscribe to The Busby Babe...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy