CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, 'a number of civilians' dead

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pp95Z_0cFltmv000

A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday leaving a “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said.

The bomb targeted the sprawling Eidgah Mosque in Kabul where a memorial service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid who later tweeted the attack had claimed civilian lives.

Taliban fighters were not been harmed in the attack, Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi told the Associated Press. Those killed in the attack were civilians outside the mosque gate. He did not provide a figure for the number killed and said an investigation was ongoing.

Emergency NGO, an Italian-funded hospital in Kabul, tweeted it had received four people wounded in the blast.

The area around the mosque was cordoned off by the Taliban, who maintained a heavy security presence.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by Islamic State group militants against them have increased. The rise has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two extremist groups.

IS maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy. IS has claimed several attacks against the Taliban, including several killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

Attacks in Kabul have so far been rare, but in recent weeks IS has shown signs it is expanding its footprint beyond the east and closer toward the capital. On Friday, Taliban fighters raided an IS hideout just north of Kabul in Parwan province. The raid came after an IS roadside bomb wounded four Taliban fighters in the area.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. At nightfall, the battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Below Kabul’s bustling city bridges, amid piles of garbage and streams of filthy water, hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centers. The Associated Press gained rare access to one such raid last week.
WORLD
Washington Post

A flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism

Hamid Mir is a Pakistani journalist and author. Pakistan and the United States have been trading accusations about who’s responsible for the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. Yet as they bicker, both countries are ignoring one important consequence of the Taliban takeover: the coming boom in Afghanistan’s narcotic trade, which presents a major threat to global health. In the next few years, a flood of drugs from Afghanistan may become a bigger threat than terrorism.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosque#Kabul#Taliban#The Associated Press#Italian#Islamic State
IBTimes

Taliban Now Guard Site Of Bamiyan Buddhas They Destroyed

Taliban gunmen now stand guard at the gaping rock cavities that once housed two ancient statues of the Buddha -- desecrated with dynamite by the Islamists during their last stint in power. The monuments in Bamiyan province had stood for 1,500 years but their destruction was ordered in 2001 by...
AFGHANISTAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Independent

IS claims Afghan mosque attack and says it targeted Shiites

The Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for a deadly suicide attack on a Shia mosque in the Afghan province of Kunduz, which killed at least 46 people. The claim, carried by the Isis-linked Amaq news agency and cited by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant postings, came just hours after the blast tore through the packed Gozar-e-Sayed Abad mosque in Kunduz city.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Major blast in Afghan Shia mosque leaves more than 100 killed and wounded, Taliban official confirms

At least 100 people have been killed or wounded in a major blast that hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s northeastern province of Kunduz, a Taliban police official said Friday. “This afternoon, an explosion took place in a mosque of our Shiite compatriots ... as a result of which a number of our compatriots were martyred and wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter, adding that a special unit was arriving at the scene to investigate.
MIDDLE EAST
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

278K+
Followers
118K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy