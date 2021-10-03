WWII veteran from Oklahoma enjoys 101st birthday at Tulsa Air and Space Museum

Veteran honored: Raymond Duncan celebrated his 101st birthday with a flight about "Rosie's Reply" on Saturday. (KOKI-TV)

TULSA, Okla. — A World War II veteran from Oklahoma took to the skies for his 101st birthday on Saturday.

Raymond Ezra Duncan, who served as a staff sergeant for the 836th Squadron, 487th Bomb Group in the Army Air Forces, visited the Tulsa Air and Space Museum on Saturday, KOKI reported.

Duncan, who was born in Sentinel, Oklahoma, on Oct. 2, 1920, was stationed in England for 15 months during World War II, according to online military records.

According to the Wartime Memories Project, Duncan said he served in the 836th Squadron “from inception to termination,” serving at Station 137.

On Saturday, Duncan flew on a B-25 bomber named “Rosie’s Reply.”

“Oh, I’m going to take a ride, I’m ready for that,” Duncan told KOKI before Saturday’s flight.

Duncan certainly enjoyed his trip.

“That’s a great flight,” Duncan told the television station.

“It is quite an honor to host a WWII veteran on his 101st birthday and provide a ride in a vintage aircraft from a time of the Greatest Generation,” Tonya Blansett, executive director of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum & Planetarium, told KOKI. “I can only imagine the memories and emotions that he will experience during the day. We are so very excited to also be part of his birthday celebration of 101 years.”

