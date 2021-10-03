7 climate action highlights to remember before COP26

Item 10: Technical assistance and capacity-building - SPEAKERS: - Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights (Introduction) - Mr. Bacre Waly Ndiaye, Chair of the Team of International Experts on the situation in Kasai - H.E. Mr. Albert Fabrice Puela, Minister for Human Rights of the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Mr. Denis Mukwege, Director of the Panzi Foundation - European Union, Ms. Marleen Steenbrugghe - Sweden (on behalf of a group of countries), Ms. Anna Jardfelt - Cameroon (on behalf of the Group of African States), Mr. Salomon Eheth - France, Ms. Emmanuelle Lachausée - Senegal, Ms. Madina Tall - Togo, Mr. Tmanawoe Tazo - Egypt, Ms. Enas Faisal - Switzerland, Mr. Felix Baumann - Angola, Ms. Margarida Rosa Da Silva Izata - Netherlands, Ms. Nathalie Olijslager - Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of), Mr. Manuel Enrique García Andueza - Holy See, Mr. John David Putzer - Russian Federation, Mr. Artur Chernyakov - United States of America, Mr. Patrick Robert Elliot - Belgium, Mr. Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve - China - United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Mr. Simon Manley - Botswana, Mr. Dimpho Tsiane - Ireland, Mr. Michael Gaffey - Malawi, Mr. Pacharo Kayira - World Vision International, Mr. Gloire Muteule - Franciscans International (Joint Statement), Mr. Mickael Repellin - International Service for Human Rights, Mr. Justin Bahirwe Mutabunga - Amnesty International, Mr. Sikula Oniala - Advocates for Human Rights, Ms. Katia Galambos - CIVICUS - World Alliance for Citizen Participation, Ms. Lisa Majumdar - Elizka Relief Foundation, Mr. Musa Bashiru - International Organization for the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, Ms. Amie Sillito - Ms. Nada Al-Nashif, Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights (Final Remarks) - Mr. Bacre Waly Ndiaye, Chair of the Team of International Experts on the situation in Kasai - Ms. Marie-Thérèse Keita-Bocoum, Member of the Team of International Experts on the situation in Kasai - H.E. Mr. Albert Fabrice Puela, Minister for Human Rights of the Democratic Republic of the Congo - Russian Federation (Right of Reply), Mr. Artur Chernyakov.

