Get a 6th Gen 128GB Apple iPad for under $300 this weekend only

By stackcommerce
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn iPad for under $300? iPads are a great way to stay connected, surf the web and play on apps, but since most of us already own smartphones, it can be hard to justify the over $400 expense. If you’ve had your eye on an iPad for some time but have yet to pull the trigger and invest in this helpful gadget, a certified refurbished option might be the perfect solution. And right now during our VIP Sale, you can take an extra 15% off this beloved Apple product and grab a refurbished 6th Generation 128GB iPad in sleek Space Grey for just $285.59 with promo code VIP15.

