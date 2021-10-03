CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernard Tapie, scandal-ridden French tycoon, dead at 78

By Jackie Salo
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernard Tapie, a French tycoon who was awaiting trial on fraud charges and the former owner of Adidas, died on Sunday at 78 years old. Tapie, a former Socialist minister who built a sporting and media empire before running into legal trouble, had been battling stomach cancer for several years.

nypost.com

Related
The Independent

Former Marseille president, businessman Bernard Tapie dies

Bernard Tapie a flamboyant businessman who was beloved by sports fans for leading French soccer club Marseille to glory but also dogged by legal battles and corruption investigations, has died. He was 78.A feature of French life for decades, Tapie's death Sunday unleashed tributes from across the worlds of sports, politics, business and entertainment in France, reflecting the wide-ranging, storied and repeatedly controversial variety of his multiple careers and endeavors.“He led a thousand lives,” the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message of condolence to his family. It said Tapie's “ambition, energy and enthusiasm were...
SOCCER
Telegraph

Bernard Tapie, businessman who brought success to the Olympique Marseille football team but whose career was dogged by scandal – obituary

Bernard Tapie, who has died 78, was a charismatic French financier and scandal-ridden business tycoon who at various times had been a pop singer, television star, actor, racing driver, yachtsman, football executive, writer, populist politician, government minister – and jailbird. Outside his native France, Tapie is best remembered as the...
OBITUARIES
Tribal Football

LEGEND: Former Olympique Marseille owner Bernard Tapie passes away

Former Olympique Marseille president Bernard Tapie has passed away at the age of 78. The charismatic Tapie was president of Marseille when they beat AC Milan to win the Champions League in 1993 but was later sent to prison for corruption following a match-fixing scandal in the French top division.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE









