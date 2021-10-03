CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers vs. Patriots prediction: Bet on Tom Brady vs. ex-team

By The Wildcat
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO BEARS (-3) over Detroit Lions. Chicago appeared to have reached a near-term performance nadir in Cleveland, gaining but a single passing yard — and 46 yards on the ground, losing by 20 points to the Browns. It remains unclear who will start at quarterback for the hosts, but the Bears defense is well-aware the burden is on it, and expect the hosts to find a way. Lions QB Jared Goff remains winless in this league when separated from Rams coach Sean McVay’s shot-calling. Look for the Bears (-3) to grind one out in a tense defensive struggle, for one unit.

