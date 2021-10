There aren’t many film producers who can get thousands of people cheering just by stepping onto a stage, but when Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson appeared at the premiere of “No Time to Die” at London’s Royal Albert Hall, they got the full rock star treatment. “The day has finally come,” declared Wilson. The cheering barely stopped for the rest of the evening. This was no ordinary film premiere — or even an ordinary Bond movie premiere. Yes, it was a lavish, star-studded black-tie gala in one of the capital’s grandest and most beloved buildings. But the event’s sense of...

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO