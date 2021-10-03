CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Man dies in New York after falling while subway surfing

By CNN
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=462hJc_0cFlqGgp00
An aerial general view shows the Williamsburg Bridge connecting Brooklyn and Manhattan, New York city on August 5. Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images

CNN — A man in New York City died while subway surfing on the Williamsburg Bridge early Saturday morning.

The 32-year-old man lost his footing and slipped, fell from the train onto the tracks then was hit by an oncoming train, the New York Police Department said.

Officers found him “unconscious and unresponsive” around 4:35 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not yet identified the man.

The J-train was suspended between Broad Street and Marcy Avenue and was delayed as a result of the incident, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA). Normal service has since resumed.

“Riding on top of trains is not smart,” MTA Spokesperson Tim Minton told CNN.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

After McConnell's blink, Democrats hold a weaker hand

WASHINGTON — The "blink" heard 'round the world temporarily saved the U.S. from defaulting on its debts, and it supplied ammunition for Democrats and Republicans to mock Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. Former President Donald Trump accused McConnell of "folding," and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is seldom in sync with Trump, exclaimed that "McConnell caved."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Accidents
ABC News

Passenger detained at LaGuardia after flight evacuated

NEW YORK -- A passenger aboard a Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis was taken into custody on the tarmac of LaGuardia Airport, shortly after the plane touched down Saturday afternoon. Authorities said another passenger had reported the man acting suspiciously and erratically, prompting the pilot to declare an emergency landing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

California pipeline could have been damaged up to a year before oil spill, U.S. Coast Guard says

The pipeline responsible for the massive oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach last week could have been damaged up to a year before it leaked thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday. The pipeline was likely struck by an anchor multiple times and dragged across the ocean floor for more than 100 feet, officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNN

Republican gubernatorial candidate Allen West says he has Covid-19

(CNN) — Allen West, Republican candidate for governor of Texas and former Florida congressman, announced Saturday on social media he has pneumonia due to Covid-19. "I am probably going to be admitted to the hospital," West said on Facebook. According to West, both he and his wife Angela have Covid-19....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Accident#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy