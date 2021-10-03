Popovich says Spurs’ Zach Collins likely out until after Christmas

That the rebuilding Spurs took a chance on Zach Collins this offseason was not a huge surprise, a 7-foot center who plays quality defense and can shoot the three is worth a roll of the dice, even coming off another ankle surgery. The fact they gave him $7 million this season was a surprise (it was reported as a three-year $22 million contract, however, this season and only $3.7 million of next season are guaranteed), but Collins is getting his chance.