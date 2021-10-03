CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Popovich says Spurs’ Zach Collins likely out until after Christmas

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat the rebuilding Spurs took a chance on Zach Collins this offseason was not a huge surprise, a 7-foot center who plays quality defense and can shoot the three is worth a roll of the dice, even coming off another ankle surgery. The fact they gave him $7 million this season was a surprise (it was reported as a three-year $22 million contract, however, this season and only $3.7 million of next season are guaranteed), but Collins is getting his chance.

nba.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Collins
Person
Jock Landale
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Thaddeus Young
KENS 5

Ex-Spur Kyle Anderson says Popovich convinced him to get vaccinated

SAN ANTONIO — Kyle Anderson may not wear the Spurs jersey anymore but his former San Antonio coach still is a big influence on him. During Grizzlies Media Day, the former Spur revealed he did get vaccinated against COVID-19 and admits it was due in large part to Spurs' Gregg Popovich.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: Spurs' Gregg Popovich Believed by Some to Be Open to Coaching in 2022-23

The 2021-22 season reportedly may not be the swan song for Gregg Popovich as head coach of the San Antonio Spurs. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, multiple sources close to Popovich said it "would not surprise them" if he returned to coach in 2022-23. The 72-year-old Popovich, fresh off leading...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas
basketballnews.com

Steve Kerr likely to succeed Gregg Popovich as Team USA men's coach

Golden State's Steve Kerr has emerged as a favorite to succeed San Antonio's Gregg Popovich as head coach for the USA Basketball senior men's national team, league sources say. Source: Marc Stein/Substack. ANALYSIS: Stein also reports that Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra could be a candidate for the position...
NBA
expressnews.com

Spurs 100 percent vaccinated, Popovich says

SAN ANTONIO – All of the Spurs players are fully vaccinated, coach Gregg Popovich said Monday. “I even had my booster the other day because I am over 90,” joked Popovich, 72. Speaking at Media Day at the club’s practice facility, Popovich said the Spurs are embracing a return to...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Zach Lowe: "No One Is Sure If Popovich Will Coach Beyond This Season, But Several Sources Who Know Him Cautioned In Recent Weeks That It Would Not Surprise Them If He Returned For 2022-23."

Gregg Popovich is one of the top-tier coaches in the league. The San Antonio Spurs have been a winning franchise under his supervision, and there's no question that Popovich is a well-respected figure in league circles. Some even think that he's the best coach in the history of the game.
NBA
basketballnews.com

Report: 'Growing belief' Gregg Popovich could leave Spurs after 2021-22

There's a growing belief in league circles that [Gregg] Popovich, after leading Team USA to a gold medal this summer and just 26 victories shy of passing Don Nelson for the NBA's all-time wins record, could finally walk away from San Antonio's sideline following the 2021-22 campaign. Source: Jake Fischer/Bleacher...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
expressnews.com

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich impressed with progress of 'fun group'

With one week of training camp behind them, the Spurs will enjoy a day off Sunday knowing coach Gregg Popovich is pleased with their progress. “The group is really doing a good job, catching onto things quickly,” Popovich said after practice Saturday. “They are in great shape, communication is great, they are enjoying playing with each other. It’s a fun group to be around, for sure. I am very impressed with what they are doing.”
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Spurs Notes: Primo, Aminu, McDermott, Collins

The Spurs are preparing first-round pick Joshua Primo for the possibility that he may spend part of his rookie season in the G League, writes Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News. At age 18, the former Alabama guard was among the youngest players taken in this year’s draft and he may need time in Austin to get ready for the NBA.
NBA
KENS 5

Ex-Spur Patty Mills ready to be the 'culture guy' for Brooklyn thanks to lessons from Popovich

SAN ANTONIO — For 10 seasons, Patty Mills wore the Spurs silver and black jersey but now he will be wearing the white and black for the Nets. After signing as a free agent with Brooklyn over the offseason, Mills is set to join a powerhouse team boasting a roster with Kevin Durant, James Harden, former Spurs teammate LaMarcus Aldridge, and Kyrie Irving.
NBA
FanSided

NBA Rumors: Gregg Popovich could retire after the 2021-22 season

NBA Rumors: There’s a growing sense that Gregg Popovich will retire after the 2021-22 NBA season. Undoubtedly, Gregg Popovich will go down as one of the best coaches in NBA history. He might be the best coach to ever step on an NBA hardwood, but that is neither here nor there. And heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, this could be the last dance for the all-time great.
NBA
Miami Herald

Heat-Spurs represents a Team USA reunion for Adebayo, Spoelstra and Popovich

For most involved, the Miami Heat’s preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night represents just another opportunity to prepare for the regular season. But the matchup carries some extra significance for Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and center Bam Adebayo. Spoelstra helped Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and his...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy