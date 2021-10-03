CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dr. J shares 'the only guy Wilt Chamberlain was scared of' in the NBA

By Basketball Network, 17h
basketballnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following article first appeared on BasketballNetwork.net:. It’s hard to think of any players throughout NBA history that were as dominant and imposing on the court as Wilt Chamberlain. “The Big Dipper” is immortalized in history as one of the best players ever, setting numerous statistical records that will most likely never be broken. At 7-foot-1, Wilt was an athletic giant who was ahead of its time, presenting an unsolvable case for most of the big men of his era.

www.basketballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Ben Simmons: "Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain And Dennis Rodman Shot Free Throws Better Than You"

Ben Simmons can't catch a break. The Philadelphia 76ers disgruntled star is doing everything he can to force his way out of the team before the 2021/22 NBA season. The Australian point guard refused to meet teammates to discuss his future, didn't attend training camp, and won't communicate with the team unless it's to discuss a trade.
NBA
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Miles
Person
Wes Unseld
Person
Elvin Hayes
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Julius Erving
Person
Quentin Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba History#Basketballnetwork Net#Celtics#Big E#The Knuckleheads Podcast
New York Post

LeBron James and Savannah skip Met Gala to celebrate eighth anniversary

LeBron James and wife Savannah James had a good reason for skipping Monday’s Met Gala. The couple opted out of walking the red carpet in New York City to celebrate their eight-year anniversary, the Los Angele Lakers star revealed in a post on Instagram on Tuesday. “Our own personal Met...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Washington

List of Vaccinated, Unvaccinated NBA Players Ahead of Season

Which NBA players are vaccinated, unvaccinated against COVID-19? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Coronavirus vaccines have been at the center of heated debates for the last year and a half, and the NBA is no different. The league will not require players to receive their full COVID-19 vaccines for...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Drops Truth Bomb About Kyrie Irving: “The Nets Were Never Enamored With Taking Him To Begin With. They Did It Because They Knew That’s What Kevin Durant Wanted."

Back in 2019, the Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world by signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. After years of residing in a rough situation, the Nets were made Championship contenders practically overnight. At first glance, things seem to be going well enough -- apparently, Kyrie would even retire if...
NBA
International Business Times

NBA Legend Raves About Only Player Better Than Michael Jordan

A former NBA scorer is certain one college basketball player was better than North Carolina’s Michael Jordan. Upon entering the NBA, Jordan swiftly took over and rivaled some of the most dominant players in the league such as Larry Bird, Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas. While many were convinced that...
NBA
RealGM

James Harden Suggests He Won't Sign Extension With Nets To Become Free Agent In 2022

James Harden explained why he's taking his time on making a decision on whether he will sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets before the season starts. "You know, I think over the course of my career I've never been a free agent before, so I've always just been loyal and just signed it, you know, the contract extension," said Harden to Malika Andrews. "Just being there, being there, being there. I just want to take my time with it. It would be very, very difficult to leave here, or to even leave Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy