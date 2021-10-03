Tamilrockers 2017 Online Streaming Site

Deadline has launched the streaming site for New Tube, its inaugural global television showcase that took place Saturday with top international distribution chiefs, showrunners and talent presenting some of their buzziest scripted and unscripted content to an audience of global buyers, producers and TV executives. Click here for the New Tube streaming site. The panel conversations included ones with CJ ENM, the South Korean giant and one of Asia’s largest entertainment companies, which has been capitalizing on the appetite global audiences have for unscripted music entertainment. Execs discussed a pair of their formats: I Can See Your Voice, which has 23 global adaptations worldwide including on Fox, which is set to air a second season of the series in the U.S. later this year, and hybrid music and dating show Love At First Song, a hit in Vietnam, South Korea and Malaysia which has a U.S. version in the works. Also participating is ViacomCBS International, with Mexican actor Luis Gerardo Méndez discussing his role in upcoming Paramount+ original The Envoys, directed by Oscar winner Juan José Campanella, and Fauda creator Michal Aviram on her upcoming six-part terrorist drama series Munich Match. Check out the streaming site at the link above.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO