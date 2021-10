Sale of spaces will benefit the YMCA Annual Campaign. The Statesboro Family YMCA will host a monthly Community Yard Sale and Craft Fair on the first Saturday of the month beginning in October through December. The first monthly event will be held on Saturday, October 2nd from 7:00 am – 11:00 am. Sale of spaces will benefit the Statesboro Family YMCA Annual Campaign. This event will take place at the Statesboro Family YMCA located at 409 Clairborne Ave and admission is free for those looking for treasures.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO