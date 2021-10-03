CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont State to induct Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020

By Times West Virginian, Fairmont
 6 days ago

Oct. 3—FAIRMONT — The Fairmont State University Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020 returns to campus Oct. 7-9 during homecoming festivities. "We extend our congratulations to our 2020 Hall of Fame Inductees," Fairmont State University Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger said. "We are pleased to welcome these outstanding Falcons back to campus to honor their exceptional contributions to the advancement of Fairmont State Athletics. I am so glad we could find a way to recognize these former Falcons for their tremendous achievements and that we are able to do so in person, on our beautiful campus."

