CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

Missed Opportunities, Long Droughts Return to Haunt Louisville

By Matthew McGavic
LouisvilleReport
LouisvilleReport
 6 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Last weekend against Florida State, everything seemed to be going in Louisville's favor right out of the gates. The offense was clicking, the defense was playing near-lights out, and the Cardinals raced out to a big early lead.

Then in the second half, a perfect storm of mistakes and missed opportunities on behalf of the Cards allowed the Noles to slowly chip into their lead, and give themselves a chance to win towards the end. Fortunately, Louisville did held them off just long enough to escape Tallahassee, Fla. with a 31-23 victory.

In their road trip to Winston-Salem to face Wake Forest, a similar trend re-emerged. Louisville was playing solid football through the first quarter and a half, scoring on their first three drives to go up 17-10.

Then, starting on a drive where quarterback Malik Cunningham was not allowed back on the field by the officials for a 3rd & 3 play, it started to unravel for Louisville. That would be the first of five consecutive drives that didn't end in points for the Cardinals, whereas the Demon Deacons fired off 17 unanswered, and eventually won 37-34.

Sure, there were a few moments that were out of their control. Cunningham should have been allowed back in, and there was certainly some drama at the end of the first half regarding the play clock. But, Louisville did not give themselves any favors by going stone cold once again in crucial moments.

"You gotta close them out, and you got to find a way to win them in the fourth quarter," head coach Scott Satterfield said. "A lot of these things to come down to this. It's a lot of evenly match teams, and a lot of good players. You got to be focused, and you got to play the whole game."

While many will be quick to point out how the first half ended was the difference in the game, there were many other times where Louisville could have changed the course of the game in their favor.

The Cardinals converted their first four third downs of the game, then failed to do so on their final eight. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had a pair of overthrows to Marshon Ford and Jordan Watkins that would been guaranteed touchdowns, with both drives ending in just field goals. A muffed punt from Josh Johnson set up the controversial first half ending, and eventual field goal for the Deacs. While a couple penalties were extremely questionable, Louisville still committed nine for almost 100 yards.

“We just got to go back to work and learn from our mistakes,” Cunningham said. “We made a lot of mistakes that hurt us in the end. A lot of plays left out on the field that we have to make to beat teams like that.”

Louisville does deserve some credit, as they were able to eventually get momentum back in their favor and dig out of a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to tie the game. However, if they want to give themselves a chance to win in the remainder of their games, mental mistakes and missed opportunities have to be cut back.

"When this scenario presents itself in the fourth quarter, you got to make a play, that's the bottom line," Satterfield said. "It takes everybody, it's not just one side of the ball, it's all of us.

"That was my message to the team. Go look yourself in the mirror: you try to get better as an individual, and we're gonna get better as a football team."

Louisville will be back in action next weekend, when they will return home to host Virginia at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Josh Johnson: Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LouisvilleReport

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Virginia 34, Louisville 33

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Entering the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead, Louisville surrendered a 21-3 fourth quarter run to Virginia, falling 34-33 to the Cavaliers. The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:. Team Notes:. Louisville's all-time series against Virginia is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Collapses vs. Virginia, Fall in ACC Home Opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If Louisville had a bad taste in their mouthes after the loss at Wake Forest, that taste was exasperated against Virginia. Returning to Cardinal Stadium for a matchup with the Cavaliers in their ACC home opener, the Cardinals saw a 17-point lead go up in flames, as they fell 34-33 Saturday in front of 40,320.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Game Day Live Blog: Virginia @ Louisville | Game 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a controversial loss at Wake Forest, the Louisville football program is returning to Cardinal Stadium for their ACC home opener against Virginia. Despite their own mistakes and some questionable officiating, Louisville (3-2, 1-2 ACC) was able to rally back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, only to fall 37-34 in the final minute thanks to a game-winning field goal by the Demon Deacons. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had 378 yards and four touchdowns, while running backs Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley combined for 145 rushing yards.
VIRGINIA STATE
LouisvilleReport

How Does Mike James' Injury Impact Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the 2021-22 season even had a chance to tip-off, the Louisville men's basketball program has already suffered a setback. Guard/forward Mike James, who is entering his first season of collegiate basketball, suffered a torn left Achilles during practice Wednesday. An MRI Thursday later confirmed the injury, and he is set to undergo surgery at Norton Hospital Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Field, KY
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
LouisvilleReport

Pass-Happy Virginia Offense Awaiting Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It has been a rough go to start the season for defensive side of the ball for the Louisville football program. A season removed from being a top-five statistical defense in the ACC, the Cardinals have seen a significant dip in defensive production. Their 245.5 passing yards and 418.2 total yards allowed per game both rank in the bottom three in the league, with the 26.0 points per game surrendered coming in at ninth in the conference.
VIRGINIA STATE
LouisvilleReport

Tale of the Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 3:00 p.m. EST at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:. - Rankings:. - Offensive Statistics:. VirginiaLouisville. Total Offense. 7th (526.6) 36th (441.8)
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Louisville's Roosevelt Wheeler Rebounding Well Following Achilles Injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before even setting foot on the campus of the University of Louisville, true freshman Roosevelt Wheeler already had a pretty significant injury history. Around this time last year, before the start of his senior season at John Marshall High School in Richmond Va., the 6-foot-10 center suffered an Achilles injury and would be forced to miss the year. The season had already been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was still a significant setback nonetheless.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
LouisvilleReport

Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a controversial loss at Wake Forest, the Louisville football program is returning to home to Cardinal Stadium in an attempt to rebound against Virginia in their ACC home opener. Here are the depth charts for both Louisville and Virginia:. Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) Offense. Quarterback. 3...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Marshon Ford, Jordan Watkins Preview Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With control of the Atlantic Division on the line, the Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) could not extend their three-game win streak, falling 37-34 to No. 24 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. Next up, Louisville will return home to host Virginia (3-2, 1-2 ACC) at Cardinal Stadium. Kickoff...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavaliers#Usa Today Sports#Florida State#American Football#Cardinals#Cards#Noles#Wake Forest
LouisvilleReport

Scott Satterfield Calling For More Consistency From Officiating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After each week of games in the Atlantic Coast Conference, all 14 programs have the ability to send in plays to the league offices regarding their officiating, and they will in turn receive feedback. The way that Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield uses this system, is so he can relay to his players how they should go about playing more mistake free football.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

Scott Satterfield Provides Injury Update Ahead of Virginia Matchup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The injury bug has not been kind to the Louisville football program in recent weeks. In successive games against UCF and Florida State, the Cardinals lost key pieces for the season on both sides of the football. First, inside linebacker Monty Montgomery suffered a torn right ACL against the Knights, then wide receiver Braden Smith had 'some ligaments' torn in his left knee.
VIRGINIA STATE
LouisvilleReport

How to Watch, Listen: Louisville vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a controversial loss at Wake Forest, the Louisville football program is returning to Cardinal Stadium for their ACC home opener against Virginia. Despite their own mistakes and some questionable officiating, Louisville (3-2, 1-2 ACC) was able to rally back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit, only to fall 37-34 in the final minute thanks to a game-winning field goal by the Demon Deacons. Quarterback Malik Cunningham had 378 yards and four touchdowns, while running backs Jalen Mitchell and Trevion Cooley combined for 145 rushing yards.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
LouisvilleReport

Louisville Rallies, Falls Short at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - With control of the Atlantic Division on the line, the Louisville football program could not extend their three-game win streak, falling 37-34 to No. 24 Wake Forest at Truist Field. Trailing by 10 heading into the fourth quarter after 17 points unanswered by the Demon Deacons (5-0,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

LouisvilleReport

Louisville, KY
393
Followers
675
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

LouisvilleReport is a FanNation channel covering Louisville athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy