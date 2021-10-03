CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fisher-Titus updates visitor policy

By Norwalk Reflector, Ohio
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Oct. 3—NORWALK — Beginning 8 a.m. today, Fisher-Titus will allow one designated visitor for COVID-19-positive hospitalized patients. Visitors are permissible for one hour per day during either time block of 10 a.m. to noon or 4 to 6 p.m. "Visitors will be asked to wear the proper PPE, which could...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policy once again

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Medical Center has updated its visitation policies in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. One visitor will be allowed to accompany a non-COVID-19 patient in the emergency room, but they will not be allowed to stay with patients if the lobby reaches capacity. Two visitors will be allowed to visit non-COVID-19 inpatients from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and they should use either the Main or South Entrance.
COLUMBIA, SC
alachuachronicle.com

ACPS updates quarantine policy

Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) has quietly updated its quarantine policy for students: “Under the new guidelines, a student who was within three to six feet of a student with COVID-19 in a classroom setting is NOT considered a close contact and will NOT be directed to stay at home if BOTH students were wearing masks the entire time.“
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Click2Houston.com

Memorial Hermann modifies its visitor policy as COVID-19 cases decline in area

HOUSTON – Memorial Hermann is modifying its system-wide Visitor Policy as it says the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline throughout the community and across Memorial Hermann. Here are the new guidelines, as shared by the hospital system on Tuesday. Inpatient modified visitor policy, effective Oct. 5:. For...
HEALTH SERVICES
Rapid City Journal

Hospital updates visitor restrictions

Chadron Community Hospital is updating visitor guidelines in response to increased cases of COVID‐19 in the region. To protect the safety of patients and staff, Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services will limit patients to one visitor, effective immediately. Visitation is not allowed for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID‐19....
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Flu Shots#Seasonal Flu#Medicaid#Fisher Titus#Norwalk#Ppe#Bellevue#The Bellevue Hospital#Walk Ins#Lutheran Church
Crookston Daily Times

RiverView Health tightens visitor policies

Due to increasing transmission of COVID-19, RSV, and other respiratory infections, RiverView Health is tightening up its visitor policies to reduce the potential for transmission. Effective now, the revised visitor policy includes the following:. • Screening and Masking. • Visitors will be screened prior to visiting following current guidelines. •...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Norwalk Reflector

Fisher-Titus hosting Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot clinics

NORWALK — Fisher-Titus will be holding Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination booster clinics throughout the month of October. Eligible individuals can self-schedule for these clinics at fishertitus.org/schedule. Appointments are required. Clinics for Pfizer boosters will take place:. • Tuesday, Oct. 12. • Thursday, Oct. 14. • Friday, Oct. 22. • Wednesday, Oct....
NORWALK, OH
Muhlenberg Weekly

‘Berg reacts to changes in residence hall visitor policy

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted campus life in a multitude of ways. It was thought that the vaccine would help facilitate a return to normalcy, and while it is a big sign of progress that students are back on campus and learning in-person, some policies from last year remain in place. Though, unlike last semester, while students can leave campus and travel wherever they please, off-campus visitor guidelines are still strictly in place. Current regulations dictate that no visitors are allowed in college-owned residence halls or housing of any kind, with a visitor being defined as “any individual who is a non-Muhlenberg student” according to the updated policy guidelines published on Aug. 29 of this year. The repercussions for a violation of these policies are severe: a primary sanction can range from a warning all the way to removal from housing entirely.
ALLENTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Times News

Carbon updates COVID-19 policy

Carbon County has announced changes to its employee COVID-19 policy, effective immediately. The government seat announced Tuesday how departments will handle cases if they occur. “There are many that think if they had COVID they’re immune and don’t need the vaccine, but there is an increase,” Commissioner Rocky Ahner said...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Pittsburgh

Homewood Restaurant Slapped With Consumer Alert

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KKA) – A restaurant in Homewood was hit with a consumer alert. The Allegheny County Health Department posted the notice for Alex’s Pit Stop II / Thomas Lounge on Rosedale Street. According to Health Department, there were multiple violations. The inspection report says there were moldy potatoes and “black, mold-like substance” found in the sink. An inspector says rodent droppings were also found at the bar. When the consumer alert is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.
PITTSBURGH, PA
easttexasradio.com

Titus County COVID Update

The Texas Department of State Health Services Coronavirus Dashboard showed that as of Sunday, the number of active cases of COVID in Titus County was 410. The number of fatalities in the county attributed to COVID is now at 96.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

Newly-Formed Douglas County Board Of Health Approves Face Mask Exemptions For Schools

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The newly-formed Douglas County Board of Health approved a new public health order on Friday allowing children and adults to have an exemption to mask requirements and allowing people who are asymptomatic to avoid quarantine. The policy would allow parents to send their students to schools without masks and teachers to stop wearing one while in school. (credit: CBS) “It’s very personal for a lot of people and I’ve been told that bad things happen when good people don’t speak up,” said one mother from Parker who supported the new health order. “I’m so thankful for you...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Morning Journal

Four graduate from first Fisher-Titus Nurse Residency Program

Fisher-Titus honored four graduates of its Nurse Residency Program in a small, outdoor ceremony earlier this month. Sidney Allen, Morgan Geyer, Taylor Ritzler and Jordan Williams all completed the year-long program which aims to support the entry of nurses into their nursing careers, according to a news release from Fisher-Titus.
KTLA

Nursing home staffing falls during pandemic

When Natalie Walters arrived at her father’s nursing home, the parking lot was nearly empty and, inside, the elevator made no stops. On the 13th floor, the lights were off and the TVs silent. The last time she was allowed inside, nine months earlier, aides passed in the hall and a nurse waved from the […]
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy