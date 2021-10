Two weekends ago — that weekend of absolutely perfect fall weather and crystalline blue skies — my fiance and I took our first corona-times vacation. We went to Teton Valley. It was amazing, and not only because it was our first vacation in more than a year. Less than an hour’s drive from downtown Jackson, Teton Valley feels not quite like another planet, but perhaps an alternate universe. Things over there are familiar — you hike, mountain bike, run, and/or SUP surrounded by mountains and restaurants are short-staffed — but also very different — the whole valley has two stoplights and crowds are non-existent.

