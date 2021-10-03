CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed in Clayton hit and run near highway, town says

By Julian Shen-Berro, The News, Observer (Raleigh, N.C.)
 6 days ago

Oct. 3—Clayton police are investigating after a person was killed Sunday morning in a hit and run near a highway. The death occurred near Highway 70 and Medical Park Drive, town spokesperson Nathanael Shelton said. No details were provided about the victim, or what led to the hit and run.

