Alabama approves use of COVID relief funds to build prisons

Alabama will spend $400 million of its COVID-19 relief funds, almost 20% of the allotted money, to build two prisons in a move that has drawn criticism from Democrats who say there are better uses for the money.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed two bills into law Friday after being approved by the state legislature, giving approval for the $1.3 billion construction plan; of that, $400 million will come from about $2.1 billion relief funds, up to $785 million in bonds and about $154 million from the state general fund.

“Folks, this is a pivotal moment for the trajectory of our state’s criminal justice system,” she said during Friday’s signing.

“Let me be clear, while more reform of the system can and does need to be addressed in the future — and I am committed to that as are many legislators — today’s bill signing on the construction part of this issue is a major step forward.”

The American Rescue Plan, approved by President Biden in March, was distributed to states to “help turn the tide on the pandemic, address its economic fallout, and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery,” according to the White House.

Beyond that, the guidance was vague, intended to “support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control, replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs, support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses (and) address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic.”

Alabama Democrats, who have few votes, have pushed back against the spending, saying it’s against the intended use.

Rep. Teri Sewell said she was “deeply disturbed.”

“To be clear, the current state of the Alabama prison system is abhorrent, but the use of COVID-19 relief funds to pay for decades of our state’s neglect is simply unacceptable,” Sewell said in a statement. “COVID-19 relief money should be used for COVID-19 relief. Period.”

Responding to criticism, including a letter sent by U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Ivey instead blamed Democrats for their own spending priorities.

“The Democrat-controlled federal government has never had an issue with throwing trillions of dollars toward their ideological pet projects,” the governor said in a statement Tuesday.

“The fact is, the American Rescue Plan Act allows these funds to be used for lost revenue and sending a letter in the last hour will not change the way the law is written. These prisons need to be built, and we have crafted a fiscally conservative plan that will cost Alabamians the least amount of money to get the solution required.

“While our prison infrastructure system is broken, our ability to govern is not.”