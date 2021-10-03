Urban Meyer trending on Twitter after being seen dancing at Ohio bar

Urban Meyer found himself trending on Twitter over the weekend for all the wrong reasons.

The current Jacksonville Jaguars coach was allegedly spotted out at an Ohio bar Friday night celebrating a friend’s birthday. Meyer, of course, was already in the state. Rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his Jaguars lost to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, 24-21, on Thursday.

But it wasn’t just seeing Meyer out on the town that turned heads. It was that he was seen cozying up with a woman who looked significantly younger than he and was definitely not his wife.

A video clip circulated through Saturday and Sunday morning of the coach sitting on a bar stool leaning slightly forward as a woman danced close into him.

That same woman also allegedly posted a selfie of her and Meyer with the text, “who is this he keeps flirting with me.”

Meyer’s wife Shelley, meanwhile, was watching their children, which she shared in response to a casual photo the Meyers’ friends shared of their night out.

“Meanwhile, I am babysitting. 🤣❤️👵🏻#MyChoice #MimiRules #BuddyDeservedANightOut 🙌💪”

Perhaps the coach isn’t taking his 0-4 start too well.