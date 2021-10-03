CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man stabbed and shot by five attackers

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 6 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 25-year-old man was attacked by a group of five other men in their 20s in the Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Sunday.

The attack was reported at 5:17 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Logan Avenue, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The man was chased into a liquor store where he was stabbed in the chest and then he ran out of the store and eastbound on Logan Avenue, Heims said.

"The suspects continued to chase him. They got to the intersection of 26th Street and Logan Avenue where the victim was shot in the abdomen," he said.

The suspects fled west on Logan Avenue, Heims said.

The victim was taken by paramedics to a hospital for treatment of wounds not believed life-threatening, he said.

Police release bodycam video of fatal shooting in Escondido

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — Law enforcement released body camera footage Friday of the events leading up to a fatal officer-involved shooting in Escondido last month. The nearly 11-minute edited video, spliced together from cellphone and bodycam videos, includes the police narrative of the events on September 17, after a vehicle pursuit ended on Bear Valley Parkway and the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jonathan Carroll, of Escondido, was shot.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

