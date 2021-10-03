CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook has ‘blamed’ their own researchers for negative press

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Horwitz, technology reporter, The Wall Street Journal, talks about the mood inside of Facebook after reporting that shows the company was aware of negative effects from their products.Oct. 3, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Business Insider

Facebook says it will ban sales of the Amazon rainforest after an investigation found plots of land were illegally sold on the platform

Facebook is changing its commerce policies to try to curb an illegal practice that was brought to light in a documentary eight months ago. In February, the BBC investigation "Our World: Selling the Amazon" uncovered that people were illegally selling plots of Brazil's Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace. Now, Facebook is "announcing measures to curb attempts to sell land in ecological conservation areas within the Amazon rainforest on Facebook Marketplace," the company said in a blog post on Friday.
INTERNET
Observer

Facebook “Has Known This Forever”

In 1995, 15 years before founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger would obtain seed funding for the app that would become Instagram, a meta study of the mortality of anorexia nervosa was published in the Journal of American Psychiatry . The findings were alarming. The study showed that the mortality rate associated with anorexia nervosa was more than 12 times higher than the annual death rate for females 15-24 years old in the general population, and the risk of suicide more than 200 times higher. In the decades that followed, more research was conducted. The conclusions were similar. Eating disorders including anorexia, bulimia, and EDNOS (eating disorder not otherwise specified) were not only deadly, but had a range of mortality rates that, at the high end, were comparable to the abuse of cocaine. A meta study of all-cause mortality of mental disorders conducted in 2014 found that anorexia nervosa specifically was associated with a higher mortality rate than alcohol use disorder. Only opioid use was significantly more deadly.
INTERNET
Iola Register

Facebook CEO counters negative news

Facebook Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg addressed a recent series of negative stories about the company for the first time by saying accusations that it puts profit over user safety are “just not true.”. “It’s difficult to see coverage that misrepresents our work and our motives. At the most...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#The Wall Street Journal
Android Central

Facebook is pressing pause on its 'Instagram Kids' project

Facebook is pausing the work on building an Instagram experience for kids. The social networking giant plans to use this time to work with parents and policymakers "to demonstrate the value and need" for the product. Facebook will also continue building opt-in parental supervision tools for kids. Facebook announced on...
INTERNET
CBS News

Facebook executive denies Instagram has negative effect on teens

Facebook's global head of safety testified before a Senate subcommittee after a recent report detailed the harmful effects of Instagram on young people. Antigone Davis defended the social media platform during her appearance on Thursday. CBS News tech and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
INTERNET
NBC News

Facebook blames 'faulty configuration change' for major outages

Facebook apologized late Monday for a massive outage that knocked out service to the social media giant's platforms for users around the world, and said the disruption was due to a "faulty configuration change." The company said no user data had been compromised in the blackout, which left Facebook, Instagram...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Wired UK

Facebook and Google’s new plan? Own the internet

The cloud is not an abstraction. Your photos, uploaded to Google's cloud, do not float in the ether. Your iCloud backups do not break bread with the gods. The metaverse that Facebook is so keen on building will not exist in the heavens. The name “cloud” is a linguistic trick...
INTERNET
YourCentralValley.com

Facebook down? Users experiencing outages for Facebook-owned services

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram experienced an outage impacting users worldwide Monday. According to downdetector.com, thousands have reported the outage as of 8:15 a.m Monday. 67% of users have reported a total blackout, while 18% could not log in and 15% could not access their newsfeed. Users report seeing a message saying […]
INTERNET
newsbrig.com

Facebook blames massive outage on ‘error of our own making’

Facebook on Tuesday blamed the massive outage that hit Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger users globally for more than six hours on what it described as an engineering “error of our own making.”. The outage — which may have cost the company up to $100 million in lost revenue — was...
INTERNET
riverbender.com

Facebook blames outage on error during routine maintenance

LONDON (AP) — The global outage that knocked Facebook and its other platforms offline for hours was caused by an error during routine maintenance, the company said. Santosh Janardhan, Facebook’s vice president of infrastructure, said in a blog post that Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp going dark was “caused not by malicious activity, but an error of our own making."
INTERNET
cyberscoop.com

Facebook blames networking issues, not a cyberattack, for long downtime

The Facebook logo is displayed next to a screen showing that the Facebook website is down on October 04, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. Social media applications Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are experiencing a global outage that started before 9 a.m. (P.S.T.) on Monday morning. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
INTERNET
MarketRealist

Facebook Doesn't Own TikTok, and Might Not Ever

TikTok, the short video-sharing social media company, has faced controversy in several countries, including the U.S. Facebook has encountered similar challenges. Who owns TikTok? Is it owned by Facebook?. Article continues below advertisement. Facebook suffered an outage on Oct. 4, affecting millions of users worldwide. The social media company's growing...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mashed

The Real Reason This Costco Shopping Cart Has Its Own Facebook Page

In 2019, a Facebook group was created for an unusual cult icon of the Seattle satellite city Woodinville: a white Costco cart called Blanco. According to the lore circulated about the cart (via the Woodinville Weekly), the Woodinville Costco #747 was once a site of white carts, "but then a new breed of grey carts – arrogant, good for nothing – invaded the land." This one white cart disappeared into the thicket and was found in 2017. The store brought it out, cleaned it up, and now the one white cart has become an object of devotion for the local shoppers.
SEATTLE, WA
wpsdlocal6.com

Facebook algorithm favors content that gets negative responses from users

Facebook is not having a great week. Late last week reports emerged that the social media giant intentionally pushed content to the top of its users' time lines that made drew angry or emotional responses. Sunday, the whistleblower who made the allegations came forward. On Monday, Facebook and all of...
INTERNET
Mercury News

Editorial: Facebook has no one to blame but itself for latest scandal

Facebook has only itself to blame for what threatens to become the worst tech industry scandal since the infamous 2018 Cambridge Analytica disgrace. Frances Haugen’s release of internal Facebook documents and appearance before a Senate subcommittee would have never happened if the social media giant regulated itself and was more transparent about its inner workings.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy