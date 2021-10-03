CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pendleton, OR

Pendleton autism advocate Wehrli reaches social media stardom through viral video

By Bryce Dole East Oregonian
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON — When the social media star announced in a video that her 5-year-old son has autism, William Wehrli knew he wanted to reach out. Wehrli has autism and is a local autism advocate living in Pendleton. He wanted to tell her that doctors predicted he would never be independent or graduate; that he proved them wrong when he obtained his master’s degree; that he has his own home, pays his rent, owns a car, cares for a dog, cooks, cleans and works many jobs.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Sand Hills Express

Boy with autism who wished for friends goes viral

Daniel Harrison, who has autism, recently wrote down two wishes – and one of them came true. “Daniel, for the first time, was asked at his special needs school to write two things that he’d like to achieve,” Daniel’s dad, Kevin Harrison, told CBS News. “His first was learning to drive and the second thing – which surprised us – was ‘make some friends,’ because we didn’t understand that he understood the theory of friendship.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pendleton, OR
Entertainment
City
Pendleton, OR
Local
Oregon Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Viral Video#Stardom#Social Networking Service#Tiktok
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
Sherrell Writes

Kelly Price "Died" During Battle With Covid-19

Kelly Price says herself in an exclusive with TMZ that she is NOT MISSING! Price was reported missing from her Georgia home after her estranged sister alleged that she hadn't seen her in "weeks". Her sister advised the police that her boyfriend was blocking communications and not allowing anyone to come to the home.
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
michiganchronicle.com

Ray J Hospitalized With Pneumonia, Says No Family Has Come To Visit Him

Ray J has reportedly been hospitalized due to a battle with non-COVID related pneumonia. According to reports, the “One Wish” singer was rushed to a hospital in Miami, Florida on Saturday after having trouble breathing and talking. Ray revealed that he’s been alone throughout most of his hospital stay, and no family has come to visit him. He told Hollywood Unlocked:
MIAMI, FL
Parents Magazine

Mississippi Homecoming Queen Gives Crown to Student Who Lost Mom to Cancer That Very Morning

It's a moment most girls dream of, but just seconds after she was crowned her high school's homecoming queen, Nyla Covington gave up her tiara. Onlookers reported having chills as they watched the senior at Forrest County Agricultural High School in Brooklyn, Mississippi, remove the coveted crown and place it on the head of her friend and classmate Brittany Walters.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Shannen Doherty shares candid photos to show the ‘truth’ of cancer

Shannen Doherty has posted candid pictures of her battle with stage 4 breast cancer on social media to show fans what the disease really looks like.The former Beverly Hills 90210 star said she wanted to educate her followers so they would get check-ups and “cut thru the fear” of what may be in their future.She posted the pictures on her Instagram account on Thursday, saying: “For breast cancer awareness month, I’d like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in...
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy