49ers' Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) ruled out for Week 4
The San Francisco 49ers have ruled out running back Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) for Week 4 against the Seattle Seahawks. Mitchell will miss his second straight week while he deals with a complicated shoulder/neck injury. The 49ers seemed unwilling to use fellow rookie Trey Sermon in Week 3, but could give him more opportunities after a full week of practice ahead of Week 4. Mitchell does seem to be on the mend, though, and could return for Week 5.www.numberfire.com
