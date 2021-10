BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s hockey team opened its regular season in defeat, as Colgate downed the Cats 5-3 Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Vermont opened the scoring just two minutes in, as Robbie Stucker fired a wrister five-hole to get the Cats on the board. But the visiting Raiders answered a minute later, the first of five unanswered goals to put the game virtually out of reach.

