5 things about Melania Trump revealed in Stephanie Grisham's new book

By Kate Bennett
CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — During her five years working in various roles as a senior aide to Donald and Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham had perhaps the most intimate vantage point of their time in the White House. Grisham outlines those takeaways in detail in her upcoming memoir, "I'll Take Your Questions Now."...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 13

Mike Scott
7d ago

look at it this way....if the tables were turned and trump had a chance to make money off her do you think he would hesitate? I sure don't

WashingtonExaminer

What did Stephanie Grisham expect?

Of all the charlatans and grifters keen to cash out of Trumpworld with some tawdry tell-all of Donald Trump's presidency, few figures had the most potential for dropping a true bombshell than Stephanie Grisham.
East Bay Times

Kimberly Guilfoyle kept from queen’s state dinner as Trumps viewed as ‘Beverly Hillbillies,’ Stephanie Grisham says

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, US President Donald Trump, US First Lady Melania Trump pose for a photograph ahead of a State Banquet in the ballroom at Buckingham Palace in central London on June 3, 2019, on the first day of the US president and First Lady’s three-day State Visit to the UK. – Britain rolled out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump on June 3 as he arrived in Britain for a state visit already overshadowed by his outspoken remarks on Brexit. (Photo by Alastair Grant / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP via Getty Images)
Daily Beast

GOP Hopeful Sues Ex-Girlfriend Stephanie Grisham Amid Tell-All Book Tour

Max Miller, an Ohio congressional candidate and all-around “great guy” according to Donald Trump, filed a defamation suit against former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on Tuesday. Grisham, Miller’s ex-girlfriend who is on a media tour promoting her tell-all book, has claimed Miller physically abused her during their relationship.
mediaite.com

Stephen Colbert Spoils the Wildest Moments from Stephanie Grisham’s Tell-All to Hurt Book Sales

Stephen Colbert does not want anyone to buy Stephanie Grisham new tell-all book, so he spoiled all the best parts on Tuesday night. The Late Show host tried his best to avoid talking about the Trump administration, but eventually stopped dragging his feet, conceding, “Sometimes the news forces me to talk about our former president, Scrooge McSchmuck.”
Washington Post

Stephanie Grisham admits the Trump administration was dishonest

Working for Donald Trump warps your sense of reality, degrades your self-respect and wrecks your future. It also puts a fresh spin on what passes for professional achievement. For proof of that last consideration, consider how former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham looks back on her actions of Jan. 6, 2021. “One thing I’m proud of that day was that I was the first to resign over the siege on the Capitol,” writes Grisham in her new book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House.” “And perhaps news of my departure emboldened others, or so I’d like to think. Shortly after news of my resignation leaked out, others resigned. Then Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao quit — a big deal, since she was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s wife. Then Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Then another. Then another.”
The Guardian

‘A xenophobic autocrat’: Adam Schiff on Trump’s threat to democracy

Great crises in American political life often produce a new hero, someone whose courage and charisma capture the imagination of the decent half of the country. In the 1950s, when Joe McCarthy terrorized America with wild claims of communists lurking in every army barracks and state department corridor, it was an attorney, Joseph Welch, who demanded of the Wisconsin senator: “At long last, sir, have you no sense of decency?”
POTUS
