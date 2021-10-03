Chicago residents are fighting to save Navy Pier's Crystal Gardens, one of the city's only indoor green spaces
Celine Wysgalla remembers the first time she stepped foot into Crystal Gardens as a 5-year-old, her tiny body overshadowed by ancient trees that towered above her. For more than two decades, the indoor garden at Chicago's Navy Pier has been a cherished escape from bustling city life, a reminder of the peace and quiet reflection that only comes with being immersed in nature.
