Blurred Lines Video Star Emily Ratajkowski Accuses Robin Thicke Of Groping Her On Set

By Jessica Rawden
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 6 days ago
Back in 2013, Robin Thicke was at the top of his game, having released the track “Blurred Lines,” a song which was everywhere in the months following its March 2013 release. Part of this had to do with the memorable music video, which introduced a topless Emily Ratajkowski as one of the subjects of the song’s “Blurred Lines.” Part may have also had something to do with Miley Cyrus and a now-infamous foam finger at the VMAs that year. Years later, the model and former music video star has accused Robin Thicke of groping her during the making of the video.

CinemaBlend

