CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Up to 3,200 pedophiles worked in French Catholic Church since 1950, independent commission says

By Simon Bouvier, Saskya Vandoorne, Sam Bradpiece, CNN
WRAL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN — Between 2,900 and 3,200 pedophile clergymen have worked in the French Catholic Church since the 1950s, the president of an independent commission on sexual abuse told CNN Sunday. "We had to cross historical, sociological, medical and psychiatric perspectives. We had to call upon skills in the area of...

www.wral.com

Comments / 9

Brandon Farris
4d ago

don't surprise me. All religions are good for this very thing. That and committing genocide in the name of one god or the other.

Reply
2
Related
Washington Times

Nancy Pelosi aligns herself with the Satanic Temple

Are you familiar with the word “devout?” It’s most commonly used in a phrase like “She was a devout Catholic.” As a matter of fact, if you go to the dictionary and look it up, that is the very example that they use. The definition of the word devout is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Pope Francis on communion for 'controversial' Catholic politicians: Eucharist isn't 'prize for the perfect'

Pope Francis has cautioned bishops about wading into politics as U.S. bishops question whether or not to deny communion to pro-choice politicians such as President Biden. The pope spoke with reporters on a flight from Slovakia to Rome, during which reporters had asked about the debate that has returned to public focus following the passage of a new abortion law in Texas, which Biden has strongly opposed.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Cleveland Jewish News

'There is a Jew hiding behind me – come and kill him'

When the former Trump administration announced that it was moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in December 2017, the reaction in the Muslim world and among Muslim communities in the West was predictably furious. In the Friday sermons that followed that announcement, several imams around the world denounced Israel in uncomplicatedly antisemitic terms, many of them quoting the same hadith – a saying attributed to the prophet Muhammed – that speaks of a mass slaughter of Jews by the Muslim faithful.
U.S. POLITICS
primenewsghana.com

Catholic Church sets up specialist hospitals for LGBTQ+ 'cure'

The Catholic Church has set up specialist hospitals in the country to help treat LGBTQ+ people. This was made known by the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference Archbishop Philip Naameh on Joy News. According to him, there are roadmaps to help sensitize Catholics and the general public on issues...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#The Catholic Church#France#Catholic Bishops#Cnn
persecution.org

Christian Youtuber Jailed for Blasphemy Tortured in Prison

According to Muhammad Kace, several prisoners, including high-ranking police officer Napoleon Bonaparte, a bribery convict, brutally tortured him behind bars. “He and several other perpetrators beat Kace. They also covered his face and body with human feces,” he said. Napoleon Bonaparte, who was once Inspector General, issued an open letter...
RELIGION
BBC

Why does depicting the Prophet Muhammad cause offence?

A Swedish artist living under police protection after drawing a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad has died in a car accident. Why does depicting the Prophet Muhammad cause offence?. What does the Koran say?. There is no specific or explicit ban in the Koran, the holy book of Islam, on...
RELIGION
cityxtramagazine.com

Pope Francis Once Again “Clearly” Refuses To Affirm Same-Sex Marriages

In a sit down with a media pool this week, Pope Francis made it explicitly clear that he still believes that same-sex marriage cannot be accepted in the Catholic Church because it’s a Church sacrament. “Marriage is marriage, but this does not mean condemning (homosexual) people,” the Pope said, “these...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Axios

The future of Catholics

In an interview in Rome for "Axios on HBO," Cardinal Peter Turkson — a close adviser to Pope Francis — told me the Catholic Church plans to be increasingly active on climate, refugees and racial equity. Driving the news: Both Turkson and the pope plan to attend the UN Climate...
RELIGION
Daily Beast

Pope Accused of Playing God at Vatican Trial

ROME—A rare trial that puts a cardinal, his “lady,” and several con men in the dock inside the hallowed halls of the Holy See will start in earnest on Tuesday amid concerns that Pope Francis has made sure all 10 defendants will be convicted. It should be noted that the...
WORLD
AFP

Cardinal on trial as Vatican financial scandal case resumes

The trial of a once powerful Catholic cardinal and nine others resumes Tuesday at the Vatican over alleged financial fraud and a disastrous London property deal paid for with charity funds. The case against the 73-year-old, which carries charges of embezzlement, abuse of office and witness tampering, also includes separate allegations over hundreds of thousands of euros of Church funds paid to his brother's charity.
WORLD
Asbury Park Press

They were a missionary, a Muslim and an evangelical but are now atheists. Why?

Tom Van Denburgh's transformation from believer to skeptic didn't come in a sudden, "a-ha!" moment. It was more like a slow, steady trek toward a new truth. Growing up in the northern New Jersey suburbs, Van Denburgh attended a private Christian academy with "an overemphasis on hell and brimstone" and an unhealthy preoccupation with Satan, he recalls.
RELIGION
The Independent

Merkel meets pope as parties at home try to form government

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Thursday with Pope Francis and toured a Jesuit-run child protection center, while back home three German parties at home held talks on forming a new government without her center-right bloc.Merkel told reporters she talked politics, climate change and clergy sex abuse during the visit to the Vatican and a meeting at the Pontifical Gregorian University’s academic program on child protection and safe environments. She spent some 45 minutes with the pope and received from him a small copy of the bronze Holy Door, as well as copies of his main documents.Merkel also met with Italian Premier Mario Draghi before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based Sant’Egidio charity.Merkel and her outgoing government will stay in office on a caretaker basis until a new administration is in place, a process that could take weeks or months. On Thursday, the center-left Social Democrats the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats were holding a first round of exploratory talks on forming a possible coalition. If they eventually succeed, that would send Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after a disastrous showing in Germany’s Sept. 26 election.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy