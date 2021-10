Max Verstappen has been likened to Ayrton Senna for his “will to absolutely win” as the title race with Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 rumbles on. The Dutch race is preparing for the Turkish Grand Prix this weekend in Istanbul with just a two-point deficit to the world champion in the driver standings. And Franz Tost, team principal at Scuderia AlphaTauri, believes the 24-year-old has shades of the legendary Brazilian racer. “I think he is most likely to go in the direction of Senna in terms of his willingness to take risks and the will to absolutely win,” Tost,...

