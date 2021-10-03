CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Aldean says he will 'never apologize' for his beliefs as he defends his family's anti-Biden Instagram posts

By Lauren Edmonds
 6 days ago

Jason Aldean's wife, Brittaney Kerr, shared the Instagram posts in late September.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Jason Aldean responded to criticism over his family's anti-Biden clothing.
  • Aldean said he was "unapologetic" in his Instagram post.
  • Aldean's wife was pictured wearing an "Anti Biden Social Club" shirt in one photo.
Jason Aldean responded to online criticism after his wife, Brittaney Aldean (neé Kerr,) shared photos of her and her children wearing clothes that criticized President Joe Biden.

The "Dirt Road Anthem" singer shared a message to his 3.4 million Instagram followers with a post on Thursday.

"I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country," Aldean, 44, wrote. "This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way."

Aldean added the hashtag "unapologetic" and the American flag emoji.

His statement comes after Brittany Aldean posted an Instagram photo wearing an "Anti Biden Social Club" shirt. Her children, three-year-old Memphis and two-year-old Navy, were pictured in shirts that read, "Hidin' from Biden."

Brittany Aldean tagged the Instagram account @letmetakeyourselfie, which featured a bio page linked to a website named DaddyT45.com. The homepage featured a pictured of former President Donald Trump holding a gun.

The couple got married in 2015 after Aldean and his first wife, Jessica Ann Ussery, were divorced. Jessica and Aldean share two daughters.

