Kevin Stefanski treats Browns to a Minnesota favorite for team meal

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Browns take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. The teams have a lot of similarities especially on the offensive side of the ball. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski came from the Vikings organization and transformed the team on the field.

Minnesota replaced Stefanski with Gary Kubiak and then his son Klint Kubiak to continue similar systems from Stefanski’s 2019 system.

Stefanski’s return to the place that made him a candidate for the Cleveland top job in both 2020 and 2021 will be a big storyline throughout the game today. The game will have a little more meaning for both sides as Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer doesn’t want to lose to one of his proteges.

Returning to an area he called home for over a decade, there were many things Stefanski may have missed. One thing he missed he shared with the team for the team’s dinner:

Taking a look at the Revival Restaraunt website shows a southern-oriented menu full of everything you could imagine from a fried chicken place. It will be interesting to hear from players what was on the menu and their reviews of one of Stefanski’s favorite places.

If there is any lethargic play from the team today, jokes (or frustration) about the fried chicken dinner are bound to ensue. It is likely that the team dinner was filled with healthy options as well as the heavier ones seen on their menu.

Hopefully someone gets a chance to ask the Browns head coach what his go-to meal at Revival is but chicken and waffles or shrimp and grits seem like good guesses.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

