In today’s NHL rumors rundown, most of the post is focused on Robin Lehner’s comments from Saturday. In a series of tweets, he accused a number of NHL teams of improperly medicating himself and others, including one coach who he specifically named. He’s threatened to release more proof if the NHL doesn’t step forward and do something. In other news, the Ottawa Senators are trying to hammer out a deal with Brady Tkachuk, the Pittsburgh Penguins got bad news, and specific terms of the Vancouver Canucks’ deals with Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes are now public.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO