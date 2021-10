Porter Robinson’s Second Sky Music Festival made its triumphant return and was a dream with its diverse lineup and immersive experiences. After the inaugural edition of Second Sky Music Festival in 2019, my sister and I vowed we would go every year. For a smaller, artist-curated festival, it was so thoughtful and such a wonderful experience you could see the care Porter Robinson and his team put into everything. So it goes without saying that after the year we all just experienced, we were so excited to make our return to festivals with Second Sky.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO