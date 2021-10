The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 42-30 on Sunday afternoon, pushing their season record to 2-2. Here are five things we learned from the victory. The Eagles had clearly learned much from watching how the Los Angeles Chargers had defeated the Chiefs in Week 3. Rather than depending on Jalen Hurts' legs to gain yards on the ground — which nearly everyone had expected — the Eagles chose to come out of the gate with a short passing game, which they used to chew up the Kansas City defense during their first-half drives.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO