NFL Teams That Are Paying Their Players the Most (And the Least)

Decisions made by sports team management often leave fans scratching their heads. Why would they pay so much for a player that hasn’t displayed much talent? Why let an all-star leave because they want $16 million instead of %15 million? At the end of the day, the NFL is a business, and the interests of owners and fans don’t always align.

Players also range in their demands. Some may take pay cuts to play with other excellent players in the hopes of creating a championship team while others aim to get every dollar that they’re worth. In a sport that’s as brutal as football, careers can be very short and it’s hard to blame anyone trying to cash out while they can.

As fans we wonder why players would do anything but sacrifice everything to bring our team a championship. And while loyalty and dedication are celebrated by fans, owners and teams will trade or cut players with little to no notice.

To determine the NFL franchises paying their players the most, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from sports business website Spotrac . Teams were ranked based on the salaries being paid to players with active contracts for the 2021 NFL season. Data is accurate as of September 15, 2021.

Player salaries are often influenced by when they’re negotiating new contracts. If a player just had a big injury in a contract year, it can really hurt their salary. However, if they’re coming off a successful season, especially a championship, they have a lot of room to negotiate.

In 2013, Joe Flacco became the highest paid quarterback at the time, signing a $120 million deal shortly after winning the Super Bowl. He had a great performance and year but he doesn’t even make the list of 30 best quarterbacks of all time .

It can be difficult in a game as complicated as football to understand who is actually worth what and what impact they are having on the field. Technology has revolutionized sports with the introduction of analytics and advanced statistics. However, it also doesn’t hurt to look at who’s had the most success over the years. Check out the players with the most Super Bowl rings.

32. Carolina Panthers

> 2021 cap spending: $110,233,896

> Avg. salary value: $2,079,885

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $21.6 million

31. Detroit Lions

> 2021 cap spending: $116,147,968

> Avg. salary value: $2,277,411

> Position group earning the most: Linebackers, $40.1 million

30. New Orleans Saints

> 2021 cap spending: $117,490,928

> Avg. salary value: $2,216,810

> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $27.8 million

29. New York Jets

> 2021 cap spending: $127,312,566

> Avg. salary value: $2,546,251

> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $35.3 million

28. Philadelphia Eagles

> 2021 cap spending: $128,992,099

> Avg. salary value: $2,433,813

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $36.6 million

27. Baltimore Ravens

> 2021 cap spending: $129,372,172

> Avg. salary value: $2,640,248

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $30.8 million

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

> 2021 cap spending: $132,942,376

> Avg. salary value: $2,508,347

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $30.1 million

25. Los Angeles Rams

> 2021 cap spending: $138,005,725

> Avg. salary value: $2,653,956

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $25.0 million

24. Atlanta Falcons

> 2021 cap spending: $147,624,421

> Avg. salary value: $2,785,366

> Position group earning the most: Quarterbacks, $28.4 million

23. Tennessee Titans

> 2021 cap spending: $149,088,082

> Avg. salary value: $2,812,983

> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $41.2 million

22. Washington Football Team

> 2021 cap spending: $149,165,874

> Avg. salary value: $2,868,575

> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $43.3 million

21. Houston Texans

> 2021 cap spending: $149,440,888

> Avg. salary value: $2,767,424

> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $25.8 million

20. Chicago Bears

> 2021 cap spending: $151,505,745

> Avg. salary value: $2,858,599

> Position group earning the most: Linebackers, $41.5 million

19. Las Vegas Raiders

> 2021 cap spending: $152,459,665

> Avg. salary value: $2,823,327

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $30.9 million

18. Denver Broncos

> 2021 cap spending: $152,898,994

> Avg. salary value: $2,884,887

> Position group earning the most: Linebackers, $41.3 million

17. New England Patriots

> 2021 cap spending: $152,953,243

> Avg. salary value: $2,941,409

> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $38.8 million

16. San Francisco 49ers

> 2021 cap spending: $153,339,920

> Avg. salary value: $3,006,665

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $41.4 million

15. Green Bay Packers

> 2021 cap spending: $154,868,292

> Avg. salary value: $2,922,043

> Position group earning the most: Linebackers, $33.3 million

14. Seattle Seahawks

> 2021 cap spending: $155,533,388

> Avg. salary value: $2,880,248

> Position group earning the most: Quarterbacks, $33.8 million

13. Jacksonville Jaguars

> 2021 cap spending: $157,636,026

> Avg. salary value: $2,974,265

> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $50.3 million

12. New York Giants

> 2021 cap spending: $159,140,860

> Avg. salary value: $3,002,658

> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $38.7 million

11. Minnesota Vikings

> 2021 cap spending: $160,061,866

> Avg. salary value: $3,020,035

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $33.0 million

10. Arizona Cardinals

> 2021 cap spending: $160,189,321

> Avg. salary value: $3,022,440

> Position group earning the most: Linebackers, $49.2 million

9. Cincinnati Bengals

> 2021 cap spending: $164,086,503

> Avg. salary value: $3,155,510

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $42.0 million

8. Miami Dolphins

> 2021 cap spending: $164,136,721

> Avg. salary value: $3,156,475

> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $50.6 million

7. Indianapolis Colts

> 2021 cap spending: $166,587,083

> Avg. salary value: $3,143,153

> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $40.4 million

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

> 2021 cap spending: $168,984,955

> Avg. salary value: $3,188,395

> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $35.5 million

5. Kansas City Chiefs

> 2021 cap spending: $169,003,383

> Avg. salary value: $3,188,743

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $46.6 million

4. Dallas Cowboys

> 2021 cap spending: $169,680,300

> Avg. salary value: $3,201,515

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $36.1 million

3. Los Angeles Chargers

> 2021 cap spending: $170,936,812

> Avg. salary value: $3,225,223

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $40.6 million

2. Buffalo Bills

> 2021 cap spending: $173,906,689

> Avg. salary value: $3,281,258

> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $44.4 million

1. Cleveland Browns

> 2021 cap spending: $188,607,682

> Avg. salary value: $3,558,636

> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $48.8 million