NFL

NFL Teams That Are Paying Their Players the Most (And the Least)

By Samuel Stebbins and Grant Suneson
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cztgY_0cFliCsF00 Decisions made by sports team management often leave fans scratching their heads. Why would they pay so much for a player that hasn’t displayed much talent? Why let an all-star leave because they want $16 million instead of %15 million? At the end of the day, the NFL is a business, and the interests of owners and fans don’t always align.

Players also range in their demands. Some may take pay cuts to play with other excellent players in the hopes of creating a championship team while others aim to get every dollar that they’re worth. In a sport that’s as brutal as football, careers can be very short and it’s hard to blame anyone trying to cash out while they can.

As fans we wonder why players would do anything but sacrifice everything to bring our team a championship. And while loyalty and dedication are celebrated by fans, owners and teams will trade or cut players with little to no notice.

To determine the NFL franchises paying their players the most, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from sports business website Spotrac . Teams were ranked based on the salaries being paid to players with active contracts for the 2021 NFL season. Data is accurate as of September 15, 2021.

Player salaries are often influenced by when they’re negotiating new contracts. If a player just had a big injury in a contract year, it can really hurt their salary. However, if they’re coming off a successful season, especially a championship, they have a lot of room to negotiate.

In 2013, Joe Flacco became the highest paid quarterback at the time, signing a $120 million deal shortly after winning the Super Bowl. He had a great performance and year but he doesn’t even make the list of 30 best quarterbacks of all time .

It can be difficult in a game as complicated as football to understand who is actually worth what and what impact they are having on the field. Technology has revolutionized sports with the introduction of analytics and advanced statistics. However, it also doesn’t hurt to look at who’s had the most success over the years. Check out the players with the most Super Bowl rings.

Click here to see which teams pay their players the highest salaries

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p1Pma_0cFliCsF00

32. Carolina Panthers
> 2021 cap spending: $110,233,896
> Avg. salary value: $2,079,885
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $21.6 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y9tax_0cFliCsF00

31. Detroit Lions
> 2021 cap spending: $116,147,968
> Avg. salary value: $2,277,411
> Position group earning the most: Linebackers, $40.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zr9e6_0cFliCsF00

30. New Orleans Saints
> 2021 cap spending: $117,490,928
> Avg. salary value: $2,216,810
> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $27.8 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109Wqr_0cFliCsF00

29. New York Jets
> 2021 cap spending: $127,312,566
> Avg. salary value: $2,546,251
> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $35.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RNkDH_0cFliCsF00

28. Philadelphia Eagles
> 2021 cap spending: $128,992,099
> Avg. salary value: $2,433,813
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $36.6 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDDis_0cFliCsF00

27. Baltimore Ravens
> 2021 cap spending: $129,372,172
> Avg. salary value: $2,640,248
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $30.8 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bokHM_0cFliCsF00

26. Pittsburgh Steelers
> 2021 cap spending: $132,942,376
> Avg. salary value: $2,508,347
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $30.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oHkkX_0cFliCsF00

25. Los Angeles Rams
> 2021 cap spending: $138,005,725
> Avg. salary value: $2,653,956
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $25.0 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36NG2I_0cFliCsF00

24. Atlanta Falcons
> 2021 cap spending: $147,624,421
> Avg. salary value: $2,785,366
> Position group earning the most: Quarterbacks, $28.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HaQEC_0cFliCsF00

23. Tennessee Titans
> 2021 cap spending: $149,088,082
> Avg. salary value: $2,812,983
> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $41.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FUmba_0cFliCsF00

22. Washington Football Team
> 2021 cap spending: $149,165,874
> Avg. salary value: $2,868,575
> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $43.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWF6x_0cFliCsF00

21. Houston Texans
> 2021 cap spending: $149,440,888
> Avg. salary value: $2,767,424
> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $25.8 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yHhW2_0cFliCsF00

20. Chicago Bears
> 2021 cap spending: $151,505,745
> Avg. salary value: $2,858,599
> Position group earning the most: Linebackers, $41.5 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e5HD5_0cFliCsF00

19. Las Vegas Raiders
> 2021 cap spending: $152,459,665
> Avg. salary value: $2,823,327
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $30.9 million

18. Denver Broncos
> 2021 cap spending: $152,898,994
> Avg. salary value: $2,884,887
> Position group earning the most: Linebackers, $41.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HM6NE_0cFliCsF00

17. New England Patriots
> 2021 cap spending: $152,953,243
> Avg. salary value: $2,941,409
> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $38.8 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQ8Pt_0cFliCsF00

16. San Francisco 49ers
> 2021 cap spending: $153,339,920
> Avg. salary value: $3,006,665
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $41.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrADR_0cFliCsF00

15. Green Bay Packers
> 2021 cap spending: $154,868,292
> Avg. salary value: $2,922,043
> Position group earning the most: Linebackers, $33.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g6H63_0cFliCsF00

14. Seattle Seahawks
> 2021 cap spending: $155,533,388
> Avg. salary value: $2,880,248
> Position group earning the most: Quarterbacks, $33.8 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MywAH_0cFliCsF00

13. Jacksonville Jaguars
> 2021 cap spending: $157,636,026
> Avg. salary value: $2,974,265
> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $50.3 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqpqU_0cFliCsF00

12. New York Giants
> 2021 cap spending: $159,140,860
> Avg. salary value: $3,002,658
> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $38.7 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfwLu_0cFliCsF00

11. Minnesota Vikings
> 2021 cap spending: $160,061,866
> Avg. salary value: $3,020,035
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $33.0 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316H1L_0cFliCsF00

10. Arizona Cardinals
> 2021 cap spending: $160,189,321
> Avg. salary value: $3,022,440
> Position group earning the most: Linebackers, $49.2 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfKVx_0cFliCsF00

9. Cincinnati Bengals
> 2021 cap spending: $164,086,503
> Avg. salary value: $3,155,510
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $42.0 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cJWDT_0cFliCsF00

8. Miami Dolphins
> 2021 cap spending: $164,136,721
> Avg. salary value: $3,156,475
> Position group earning the most: Defensive backs, $50.6 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=248nS5_0cFliCsF00

7. Indianapolis Colts
> 2021 cap spending: $166,587,083
> Avg. salary value: $3,143,153
> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $40.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UKZDb_0cFliCsF00

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
> 2021 cap spending: $168,984,955
> Avg. salary value: $3,188,395
> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $35.5 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CZku_0cFliCsF00

5. Kansas City Chiefs
> 2021 cap spending: $169,003,383
> Avg. salary value: $3,188,743
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $46.6 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CbrD7_0cFliCsF00

4. Dallas Cowboys
> 2021 cap spending: $169,680,300
> Avg. salary value: $3,201,515
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $36.1 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tzXN_0cFliCsF00

3. Los Angeles Chargers
> 2021 cap spending: $170,936,812
> Avg. salary value: $3,225,223
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $40.6 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SfGhX_0cFliCsF00

2. Buffalo Bills
> 2021 cap spending: $173,906,689
> Avg. salary value: $3,281,258
> Position group earning the most: Defensive line, $44.4 million

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cpuuz_0cFliCsF00

1. Cleveland Browns
> 2021 cap spending: $188,607,682
> Avg. salary value: $3,558,636
> Position group earning the most: Offensive line, $48.8 million

