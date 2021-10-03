CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

North Carolina board passes strict rules for teaching race

By Associated Press
WTGS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school board has passed a policy preventing Critical Race Theory in its classrooms after county commissioners threatened to withhold nearly $8 million in funding. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Johnston County teachers could be disciplined or fired if they teach that...

fox28media.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

North Carolina Teacher Resigns After Telling Black Students They Would be ‘Field Slaves’ Without the Constitution

A North Carolina charter school teacher has resigned after she told her Black students that they would still be “field slaves” if it wasn’t for the Constitution. In September, during class, the teacher asked her Black students to raise their hands. She then made that comment towards those students, according to WITN-TV. The incident happened during an English class on Sept. 17.
EDUCATION
wbtw.com

Ghosts and haunted places in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is filled with tales of haunted places and ghosts. The stories range from strange lights in the mountains to a favorite spot of the Devil to the ghost of an infamous pirate. Brown Mountain Lights. Sightings of the Brown Mountain Lights date back more...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Scribd#Ap#The News Observer#American Society#Abc15 News#The School Board
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Assembly Prohibits Teaching of Critical Race Theory

On a party-line vote, the Wisconsin Assembly has prohibited the teaching of Critical Race Theory. That’s a concept that systemic racism and implicit bias exist in the country’s institutions and it maintains the dominance of white people in modern society. Opponents point out that no K-12 public schools in Wisconsin include the concepts in their curricula.
WISCONSIN STATE
WITN

Board of Transportation approves funding for North Carolina airports

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Board of Transportation has approved grant funding for 13 airports in our state. Several public airports in Eastern North Carolina are included in the grants. According to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, over $29.2 million will fund safety...
LIFESTYLE
WITN

Monthly North Carolina school board votes on face masks stay in place

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Republicans at the North Carolina legislature have turned back efforts to repeal a new law that requires school districts to vote regularly on face masks. Critics say the law has contributed to recent raucous board meetings. The House on Wednesday rejected an amendment to an education bill that would have scaled back the law.
EDUCATION
WCNC

North Carolina reaches vaccine milestone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 70% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday. The announcement comes the same day that Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow the use of its COVID-19...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ethics
outerbanksvoice.com

State of North Carolina Passes the First Legislation Regulating Timeshare Exit Companies

Together with Jeff Malarney, a partner with the North Carolina law firm of Malarney & McCown, PLLC, attorneys at Greenspoon Marder LLP, a full-service national law firm with a strong presence in the timeshare industry, the American Resort Development Association, and the NCREC advocated to update the state’s timeshare statute to include provisions that regulate timeshare transfer (“exit”) activity, identifying that most exit companies charge exorbitant upfront service fees, yet do not provide the advertised safe or legal exit, and merely instruct owners to default on their financial obligations to timeshare developers. Notably, NCREC also discovered that timeshare owners rarely receive the advertised “money-back guarantee” and often suffer adverse financial consequences such as damaged credit and tax liability.
ECONOMY
Morganton News Herald

Bland Simpson’s North Carolina

The next time somebody asks you to describe North Carolina, pull out and read aloud this quote from the beginning pages of Bland Simpson’s new book. “It is a line of sandbars some nearly thirty miles out into the Atlantic Ocean some less than a mile from the mainland; a set of broad, flat terraces, vast farm lands, and timber stands broken by willow-clad rivers both black water and brown and by their deep gum and cypress swamps, occasional bluffs, and green and golden marshes; a host of hills made of red clay and sand, growing pines called loblolly and longleaf, oaks called white and red and turkey and blackjack, red maples and river birches and hickories with shaggy bark; and then a profusely eruptive land of tall folds upon folds, peaks, ridges and rocky tops, domes, cliffs, grassy balds, and gorges, a host of mile-high mountains, too, with a vast quilt of blue haze laid out over it all.”
ENTERTAINMENT
triad-city-beat.com

EDITORIAL: Minority rule in North Carolina, and elsewhere

Hilary Clinton owes us nothing. After a lifetime of government service and decades in the very highest halls of power, she has earned a quiet retirement. But she knows what she’s talking about, and when she speaks — especially now, when she is not running for anything or involved in anyone’s campaign — we ignore her at our peril.
POLITICS
CharlotteObserver.com

Combat veteran, Cary author joins GOP field in North Carolina’s Senate race

There’s a new Republican candidate in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race — and she’s hoping her combat background and lack of political experience can help her stand out in a field with three men atop the polls. Marjorie K. Eastman, who served combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, announced her...
CARY, NC
National Audubon Society

North Carolina Passes Major Bipartisan Climate Bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (October 7, 2021) — “The bill marks a major turning point for climate action in North Carolina,” said Andrew Hutson, Audubon North Carolina Executive Director and National Audubon Society Vice President. “For the first time ever, a broad, bipartisan group of elected officials has passed a bill that requires deep cuts to North Carolina’s carbon emissions on a timetable that will help us reduce the worst impacts of our changing climate.”
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy