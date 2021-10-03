CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas opens COVID-19 antibody infusion center at College Station

By Public Safety Announcement
 6 days ago
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with local officials, launched a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in College Station. The infusion center opens to the public tomorrow and has been provided with monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 with a doctor’s referral. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient. Local partners include Brazos County, the City of College Station, the City of Bryan, and St. Joseph Health Hospital.

