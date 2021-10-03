CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Biden turned his back on Texas” Governor claims after administration denies FEMA disaster claim

By Jeff Jones
 6 days ago
DEL RIO, TX – Governor Greg Abbott announced that the State of Texas will appeal the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) denial of Texas’ Federal Emergency Declaration request as a result of the escalating crisis at the Texas-Mexico border. Earlier today, the Biden Administration denied the state’s emergency declaration request related to the border crisis. Specifically, the Biden Administration denied Texas’s request for supplemental federal assistance to respond to the thousands of illegal crossings along the border.

