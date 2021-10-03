Man shot and killed inside his car

DALLAS, TX – On October 2, 2021, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call Eastbound LBJ Freeway between Royal Lane and Plano Road. Upon the officer’s arrival, they discovered that a Latin male had been shot inside a vehicle. The unidentified victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. A short time later a Latin male showed up with gunshot wounds at the hospital. Officer’s determined that the Latin male was with the victim and was transported to the hospital by a passer-by. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation and there are no suspects in custody.