Mesa police warn students over “smack a teacher’s backside” TikTok Challenge

MESA, AZ – The Mesa Police Department was recently made aware of upcoming monthly TikTok School Challenges. One of the challenges stood out to us more than the others. The challenge to “Smack a staff member on the backside” was very concerning. No matter how innocent you may think a smack on the backside of a school staff member is…it is not! It is the crime of Aggravated Assault, a felony. Not only can you be seriously disciplined by your school, but you can be charged and arrested for a serious criminal offense. If you want to check it out for yourself the law is called Aggravated Assault, ARS 13-1204.A8(d). It can be found at https://www.azleg.gov/ars/13/01204.htm.