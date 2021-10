The St. Vincent Hospital nurses who have been on strike for seven months will no longer be able to collect unemployment and may have to refund some benefits to the state. The Department of Unemployment Assistance has ruled that the striking nurses will retroactively have their unemployment benefits discontinued on Aug. 7. Any striking nurse who has collected unemployment for that week or since must refund that full amount to the state, according to a hospital spokesman.

