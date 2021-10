Karen Baldridge rolled up her sleeve to get her covid-19 booster vaccine. “I’m trying to baby myself and (am) doing everything that I can to keep healthy,” she said this past week while at Excela Square at Norwin. “I feel there’s about a 90% chance I wouldn’t get (covid), but if I get it, I don’t feel that I’ll get it as bad and I don’t feel that it will last as long.”

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO