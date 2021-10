The first human case of rabies in Illinois since 1954 has claimed the life of a Lake County man, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The man, in his 80s, woke up in mid-August to find a bat on his neck. The bat was captured and tested positive for rabies, but the man declined post-exposure treatment. A month later, her started to experience symptoms including neck pain, finger numbness and difficulty speaking, according to the state health department. He later died.

