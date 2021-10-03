CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

20-year-old shot and killed in Dallas apartment complex

By Crime News
 6 days ago
DALLAS, TX – On October 1, 2021, at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. Upon arrival, officers found the victim Trevon Joseph Quick, a 20-year old Latin male, lying on the ground of the apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

Shore News Network

Cops say There is a Pervert on the Loose in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection with Misdemeanor Sexual Abuse offenses that occurred in Washington, DC. On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at approximately 10:50 pm, the suspect approached and made unwanted...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

