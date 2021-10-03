20-year-old shot and killed in Dallas apartment complex

DALLAS, TX – On October 1, 2021, at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 9800 block of Audelia Road. Upon arrival, officers found the victim Trevon Joseph Quick, a 20-year old Latin male, lying on the ground of the apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.