Saturday will start with “generally fair and fall-like weather,” the National Weather Service predicts, giving way to cool and wet conditions at night. A weak ridge should bring dry, possibly cloudy weather to Portland on Saturday, then push east of the Cascades by sunset. Cloud cover should keep high temperatures beneath 60 degrees in Portland, and in the upper 50s along the coast. Temperatures may rise into the mid-60s for the central and southern Willamette Valley, where some sun breaks are likelier.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 20 HOURS AGO