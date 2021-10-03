Travis Kelce Expresses Concern After Chiefs' Slow Start
Over the past three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best teams in the league. They have made two straight Super Bowls while winning one of them. This year, the Chiefs were expected to do some big damage, although it seems as though they are victims of their own success. After a close win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, the Chiefs have lost two straight games to the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.www.hotnewhiphop.com
